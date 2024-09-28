Another attempt of infiltration from Bangladesh foiled by Assam Police, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Sep 28 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the Assam government has taken a firm stand against infiltration from Bangladesh and 17 of its nationals, including eight children who tried to enter the Indian territory illegaly, were pushed back on Saturday.

The persons were identified as -- Harul Lamin, Umai Khunsum, Md. Ismail, Sansida Begum, Rufiya Begum, Fatima Khatun, Mojur Rahman, Habi Ullah and Sobika Begum. Eight children accompanying them were also pushed back to Bangladesh by police.

CM Sarma said that they were arrested along the International Border in the early hours.

Taking to X handle, he wrote, “Taking firm stance against infiltration, @assampolice pushed back 9 Bangladeshis and 8 children across the border in the wee hours today.”

This is the second case in 24 hours when the Bangladeshi infiltration attempt was foiled by the security forces.

On Friday, CM Sarma had said that at least three Bangladeshi nationals who tried to enter Indian territory illegally were pushed back by police. Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma posted, “Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified 3 Bangladeshi infiltrators near the International border - Masum Khan - Iqbal Hussain - Mujanur Rehman They were promptly pushed back to Bangladesh.”

To recall, the Chief Minister earlier announced a slew of measures to deal with the infiltration issue from Bangladesh which has seen a spike in the last few days.

According to him, recent reports indicate an increase in the number of illegal immigrants being detected, necessitating intensified efforts across the state.

CM Sarma shared data, which showed from January this year to date, 54 illegal immigrants have been detected -- 48 in the Karimganj district, four in Bongaigaon district, and one each in Dima Hasao and Dhubri district.

“Of these, 45 individuals were successfully pushed back into their country of origin, while nine were arrested in Karimganj. Additionally, there have been reports of suspected non-Indian nationals and foreign-origin individuals in certain areas of the state, particularly in Upper Assam and North Assam districts. The detection of such individuals is critical, given the potential threat to national security,” the Chief Minister mentioned.

