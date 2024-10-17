Another beneficiary is testament to the success of PM-JAY

Prayagraj, Oct 17 Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, one of the many important flagship schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, is proving to be beneficial for the people suffering from health ailments across the country.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has made a significant contribution in the field of the health sector in the last six years. Due to this welfare scheme, people from the marginalised and backward sections of society are not only getting free-of-cost health treatment but the financial burden on them has also been considerably reduced.

Sushil Kumar Soni, a beneficiary of this welfare scheme, hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where he is being given free health treatment.

Sushil is currently admitted to the Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital, Prayagraj.

He said that my successful health treatment has been possible only with the help of an Ayushman Bharat card.

He further added: "I thank PM Modi, through one of whose welfare schemes I am undergoing health treatment today. This is quite a remarkable scheme, which is proving beneficial for many other people like me."

He also said, "Such schemes were not there earlier, due to which one had to face a lot of financial problems. Besides this, good health treatment was also not available in the hospital. However, with the introduction of 'Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana', there has been a lot of transformational change."

Sushil expressed his gratitude to the PM Modi-led government for the benefits received from schemes other than 'Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana'.

He said that he had immensely benefited from all the welfare schemes launched by PM Modi so far. These include the Ujjwala Yojana, Ration Card, and other Central welfare schemes.

Prime Minister Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on September 23, 2018. Through this scheme, its direct benefits are reaching the poor, farmers, and middle-class families across every village and city of the country.

Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana is the world's largest health insurance scheme launched in the country. Under this welfare scheme, every eligible family can avail of free health treatment up to Rs 5 lakh every year.

Around 18 states have linked their state-related schemes with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

