Another blow to BRS, two senior leaders join Congress

New Delhi, Oct 6 In another blow to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, two more senior leaders along with 100 of their supporters joined the Congress here at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress in a post on X said, "Today in the presence of Congress President Kharge, BRS leaders Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and Thakur Balaji Singh, along with 100 current and former elected representatives from the Kalwakurthy Assembly Constituency, Telangana join the Congress Party."

Kharge welcomed the BRS leaders into the party fold.

Speaking to the media, Telangana state president A. Revanth Reddy said, "Today MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and party leader Thakur Balaji Singh along with several senior leaders joined the Congress in the presence of Kharge, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal."

He said that in the upcoming Assembly elections the Congress is going to win. "Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Telangana for 17 days and after that the CWC meeting also took place in Telangana," the Telangana Congress chief said.

"Sonia Gandhi and the UPA government made Telangana for the welfare of the people. However, under the BRS government in the last 10 years no work has been done. We are going to form the government and we have announced six guarantees in the state," Reddy said.

He said that many people died while demanding a separate state and their dreams will be fulfilled with the formation of the Congress government in the state.

Earlier also several senior leaders from the ruling BRS joined the Congress ahead of the crucial Assembly elections. The Congress is campaigning aggressively in the state and is hoping to come to power and has already announced six guarantees for the state.

