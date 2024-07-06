Another BRS MLA defects to Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 6 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) received another jolt when its MLA joined the Congress on Saturday, just a day after six of its Members in the Legislative Council crossed over to the ruling party.

Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, the MLA from Gadwal constituency, joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister welcomed the MLA into the party.

Krishna Mohan represents the Gadwal constituency in Revanth Reddy's home district of Mahabubnagar.

Krishna Mohan is the seventh MLA to switch to the ruling party since BRS lost power in December 2023.

BRS' strength in the 119-member Assembly has come down to 31. It also lost the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by-election to Congress.

The tally of Congress party has now gone up to 72.

The main opposition party has lost several senior leaders to Congress during the last seven months.

