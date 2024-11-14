Another doctor attacked by patient in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Nov 14 In yet another case of violence against medical professionals, a Psychiatrist at Government Stanley Medical College in Chennai was attacked on Wednesday.

Dr Hariharan (49), an Assistant Professor at the college, was assaulted by a patient named Bharath, who had been receiving treatment in the hospital for the past month.

According to sources, Dr Hariharan was in the outpatient (OPD) section when Bharath struck him. Staff members and bystanders quickly overpowered the patient.

Dr Hariharan sustained injuries to his face, requiring sutures, and received immediate medical attention. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Following the assault, Bharath was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the hospital.

In a separate incident, Dr Balaji Jagannathan, who was stabbed multiple times by a patient on Wednesday, is also recovering.

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi NVN Somu, herself a medical doctor, visited Dr Balaji and informed the media that his condition is stable.

She added that Dr Balaji was able to communicate with her and was on the path to recovery. The incident involving Dr Balaji occurred when Vignesh (25), from Perungalathur, entered the Oncology Department of the hospital using an outpatient pass around 10:30 a.m.

Dr Jagannath was on duty when an argument broke out regarding the treatment of Vignesh’s mother, Prema, who is battling cancer.

Allegedly blaming the doctor for her worsening condition, Vignesh reportedly attacked Dr Jagannath with a knife, causing severe injuries.

Witnesses acted quickly, rushing Dr Jagannath to the ICU. L. Parthasarathy, the director of KCSSH, stated that Dr Jagannath, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology, suffered injuries in seven areas, including his neck, behind the ear, forehead, back, and head.

Parthasarathy noted, “There was significant blood loss. Dr Jagannath is a cardiac patient who had previously undergone surgery, and due to his use of anticoagulants, the bleeding was severe.”

The doctor was immediately taken to the operating room, where a team from the Cardiothoracic, Vascular, and Neurosurgery departments resuscitated and operated on him. He is reported to be hemodynamically stable.

In response to these incidents, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) condemned the brutal assaults, urging the government to take strict action against the perpetrators.

The SDPGA also announced a flash strike, halting all services except for emergencies at KCSSH. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association called for the attackers to be prosecuted under the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss.

