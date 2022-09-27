Another encounter breaks out at J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 27 An encounter - the second in two days - has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Ahwatoo area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

A Pakistani terrorist belonging to terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Batpora area in Kulgam on Monday.

Tuesday's firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area, and cordoned it off. At this, terrorists hiding there started firing, and security forces retaliated.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor