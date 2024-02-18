Another FIR filed against expelled BJP leader

Kanpur, Feb 18 A fresh FIR has been filed against expelled BJP leader Priyaranjan Ashu Diwakar, main accused in the suicide case of Kanpur farmer Babu Singh.

The new FIR has been filed for threatening the family members of the deceased farmer.

Singh's daughter, Ruby, had lodged a complaint at Chakeri police station, alleging that Diwakar was mounting pressure on the family to "settle" the case.

She said that on February 15, she was returning home when unidentified persons stopped her and threatened that Diwakar had been granted bail, and if her family did not settle the case, she would be attacked with acid.

Commissioner of Police Akhil Kumar said a case had been registered and the matter was being investigated.

Singh, who died after jumping in front of a train on September 9, 2023, alleged in his suicide note that Diwakar had usurped his land.

On a complaint by his wife, police had registered a case of cheating, land grabbing and abettment to commit suicide against Diwakar and five others.

