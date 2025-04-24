Another flight with 100 Maha tourists stranded in Kashmir to reach Mumbai today

Mumbai, April 24 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that another special flight has been arranged to bring back the citizens of Maharashtra who were stranded in Kashmir.

This Air India flight will arrive in Mumbai today carrying 100 tourists.

The Chief Minister's office, in a post on X, has also attached the list of passengers to be brought back from the special flight today.

"After the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, 2 special flights will arrive in Mumbai today. IndiGo flight will bring back 83 tourists, while Air India flight will bring back 100, a total of 183 tourists from Maharashtra will return to Mumbai today. Both these flights will arrive in Mumbai around evening. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol is providing full support for this. The cost of these special flights will be borne by the state government," it said.

Earlier, the first special flight carrying 65 stranded tourists from Maharashtra arrived in Mumbai at 3.30 a.m. today. The tourists were received by Shiv Sena leaders, including party secretary Sanjay More, legislators Mangesh Kudalkar and Murji Patel, and Yuva Sena general secretary Rahool Kanal. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in Srinagar supervising the travel of stranded Maharashtra tourists back home.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde's office said, "The arrival of 65 stranded tourists from Maharashtra early morning is part of a coordinated evacuation effort launched under the leadership of DCM Shinde to ensure the safe and dignified return of every citizen."

"Two more special flights carrying additional tourists will arrive in Mumbai during the course of the day. The exact timings for these flights will be communicated shortly. Our priority remains the safety, comfort and swift return of all affected individuals. Shiv Sena reaffirms its commitment to stand with every Marathi Manoos in every moment of crisis," it said.

He said, "I met many of our stranded tourists- tired, anxious, but resilient. It was heartening to see their spirits lift just by knowing that their government is with them, on the ground. I'm here not just as Deputy CM, but as a fellow Maharashtrian - to stand by them, reassure them, and personally coordinate their safe return home. Also proud to note the outstanding work done by the team of Dr. Shrikant Shinde in these critical hours - coordinating logistics, providing emotional support, and ensuring every individual felt cared for. We will bring everyone home - with care, dignity, and the full strength of our government behind them."

