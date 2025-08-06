Another girl sets herself on fire in Odisha due to blackmailing by boyfriend

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 In a fresh case of self-immolation, one more girl student on Wednesday died after she set herself on fire allegedly due to blackmail by her boyfriend in Pattamundai area of Kendrapara district.

The victim was a last year undergraduate student of the local college.

The deceased girl’s father while speaking to media persons alleged: “My daughter was in a relationship with a youth. After the break-up, he was harassing her so she took the extreme step. Her boyfriend used to send obscene photos and threaten to kill her.”

The victim’s father also stated that around six to eight months ago, they approached the police who allegedly told them to block the mobile number of her boyfriend.

As per initial reports, her parents and other family members were away when the victim girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire.

Upon being informed, the Kendrapara district Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Kataria, along with other senior police officials reached the spot and launched an investigation.

SP Kataria told reporters that the victim’s farther told them that she had committed suicide and investigation has been launched to ascertain the real cause of death.

He also assured an investigation into the allegations of police negligence labelled by the victim’s father.

It is pertinent here to mention that just a couple of days back, the 16-year-old girl who was set on fire by three unknown bike-borne miscreants in Balanga area of Puri district on July 19, succumbed to the burn injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. Earlier, one female student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore poured petrol on herself and set herself on fire over alleged sexual harassment by one of the faculties of the college.

The victim who sustained over 90 percent burn injuries later succumbed at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

