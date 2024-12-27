Another illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator arrested from Kolkata hotel

Kolkata, Dec 27 Kolkata Police on Friday arrested an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant from a city hotel where he was staying for quite some time posing as an Indian citizen on the basis of fake identity documents.

Abiyur Rahaman, 37, a resident of Narail district in neighbouring Bangladesh, was arrested from a hotel at Marquis Street under Park Street Police Station in central Kolkata, the same locality from where former Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) associate Selim Matabbar was arrested. He was also staying at a hotel there posing as an Indian citizen with a fake passport.

Incidentally, there are several hotels in the Marquis Street area providing accommodation to Bangladeshi citizens coming to India on either tourist or medical visas.

Following the recent crisis in Bangladesh, these hotels are under constant check by the city police these days.

City police sources said that Rahaman first entered the Indian territory illegally through the porous borders in West Bengal and subsequently arranged fake Indian documents like ration, EPIC, and PAN cards, and finally, an Aadhaar card with the help of a local racket which enables fake Indian identity documents for Bangladesh infiltrators.

In all probability, investigating officials suspect Rahaman shifted to Kolkata at a later stage to arrange for a fake Indian passport for himself. He will be presented at a court where police custody will be sought for further interrogation.

The investigating officials have identified a pattern in the operations of such rackets engaged in arranging fake Indian passports for the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. Any infiltrator illegally crossing over to the Indian territory, contacting the local agents and showing willingness to pay out hefty amounts for getting fake Indian identity documents are first provided with safe shelters at the different villages adjacent to the borders with Bangladesh in the state, both land and coastal.

