Another Jain Monk on indefinite hunger strike dies amid protest against declaration of Shri Sammed Shikharji tourist place

Another Jain Monk who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, died in Rajasthan's Jaipur, protesting against the Jharkhand government's decision to declare 'sacred' Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place.

Jain saint Samarth Sagar, who went to Devlok, had announced an indefinite hunger strike, after the death of Muni Sugyeya Sagar, who died on January 3 during his fast, for the protection of Sammed Shikhar Tirtha.

"Saint Samarth Sagar took his last breath in the Jain temple of Sanganer itself. His yatra was taken from Sanghi Ji Mandir to Protest Nagar, where his last rites were performed," said Jain monk Sunil Sagar.

Saint Samarth Sagar had taken a vow to fast until Sammed Shikhar ji was declared a holy pilgrimage.

Other saints and sages of the Jain community who gathered during Jain Muni's visit to Devlok say that the agitation will continue till Sammed Shikhar is declared as Jain holiest pilgrimage.

During the last rites of Jain Muni's body, Jain saint Sunil Sagar Maharaj said, "Saint Samarth Sagar was on fast and it was his great wish that Shikharji should be free from tourism and it should be declared as the holiest Jain pilgrimage."

Muni said that there is no demand from Jain society, they just want that the sanctity of Sammed Shikhar Tirth should be maintained, adding, "apart from this, we have also urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to form a Jain board here so that Jain temples, Jain properties, ascetic saints, more security and respect. Don't try to create unauthorized."

Earlier on Jan 3, Jain saint Muni Sugyeya Sagar, who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, died in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Jain Muni had given up food and water in the Jain temple located in Sanganer in protest against the declaration of Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place. He passed away this morning.

He was cremated in Jain Nasiya Road Atishay Teerth Virodaya Nagar Sanganer.

The followers of the religion attended in large numbers to have the darshan of the sage. After his demise, Jain sage Samarth Sagar also announced an indefinite hunger strike.

Jain monk Acharya Sunil Sagar Maharaj said that Jain monk Shri Sagar sacrificed his life today for the protection of pilgrimages.

He said that there is a lack of communication between the government and society.

"There is no such big issue. There is a lack of communication between the government and society. Keeping in mind that the sanctity of the holy pilgrimage remains intact, the government should withdraw the order declaring the pilgrimage site as a tourist place. For saints, it is not a matter of movement, it is a matter of meditation," the saint said.

Shri Sammed Shikharji, is a sacred Jain pilgrimage site located at Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand, which was recently declared a tourist spot by the Jharkhand government.

( With inputs from ANI )

