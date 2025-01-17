Another JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, third this month

Kota, Jan 17 A JEE aspirant in Kota committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan, said police officials on Friday.

The student has been identified as Abhijeet Giri (18), a resident of Odisha, who was living in Kota since April 2024. The reason for the suicide is not yet known.

This is the third case of suicide of a coaching student in Kota in the last 10 days.

ASI Lal Singh Tanwar said that information was received that a JEE student committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in Jain Villa Residency Hostel in Ambedkar Colony.

The postmortem of the body will be done after the arrival of the family members, the police said.

Hostel owner Rajendra Jain said that Abhijeet was living in this hostel since April 2024 and was preparing for JEE. "On January 15, we had a discussion about rent, then Abhijeet had said that he will stay here for one more month. On January 16, at 8 p.m., when the mess man (Sonu Yadav) came to deliver tiffin, Abhijeet did not open the door. Soon after, when the door was broken, Abhijeet was seen hanging from the fan," he said.

Abhijeet was a meritorious student who was regular for his coaching, he said.

This is the third case of student suicide in the first month of the year 2025 in Kota.

Earlier, two students had committed suicide on January 7 and January 8.

On 7 January, Neeraj Jat (19) from Mahendragarh, Haryana, committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in his hostel room in Jawahar Nagar area. He was preparing for the exam by staying in Kota for 2 years.

On January 8, in the Vigyan Nagar police station area, 19-year-old Abhishek Lodha, who was a resident of Guna, Madhya Pradesh, also committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan. He was preparing for JEE Advanced by staying in Kota.

