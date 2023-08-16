Another leopard caught by forest officials in UP's Bijnor
Published: August 16, 2023
Bijnor, Aug 16 Yet another leopard has been caught in the forests of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.The big cat was trapped in a cage kept by forest personnel on Tuesday evening.
On Monday, two leopards were caught from two different places in the district.
During a rescue operation at Mohra village in the Dhampur area on Monday morning, a leopard attacked the driver of Forest Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), forest ranger Govind Gangwar said.
Forest inspector Sandeep Sharma intervened and saved the man's life by attacking the leopard with a stick.
