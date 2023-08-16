Another leopard caught by forest officials in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor, Aug 16 Yet another leopard has been caught in the forests of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.The big cat was trapped in a cage kept by forest personnel on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, two leopards were caught from two different places in the district.

During a rescue operation at Mohra village in the Dhampur area on Monday morning, a leopard attacked the driver of Forest Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), forest ranger Govind Gangwar said.

Forest inspector Sandeep Sharma intervened and saved the man's life by attacking the leopard with a stick.

