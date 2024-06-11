Another nephew rises in Baramati, may scorch uncle Ajit Pawar’s domain

Pune (Maharashtra), June 11 Against the backdrop of the recent Lok Sabha elections outcome, Maharashtra could witness another ‘uncle-nephew’ political tussle involving the Pawar clan of Pune, with strong roots in Baramati.

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance romped home in the LS polls, a strong demand has come up in Pune for another Pawar clan member to take the political plunge.

A delegation called on Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday in Baramati where he arrived for a three-day tour of the drought-hit regions, and urged him to field his grand-nephew Yugendra S. Pawar for the upcoming Assembly elections from Baramati.

Yugendra Pawar is the son of Shriniwas Pawar, the younger brother of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar -- who is also the sitting MLA from Baramati.

With Yugendra sitting beside him, Sharad Pawar received the delegation warmly but did not make any commitment to their demand.

The NCP (SP) delegation said they want to change the current ‘Dada’ (elder brother) in Baramati with a new person.

Ajit Pawar is fondly referred to as ‘Dada’ by his family and the party workers, while his nephew Yugendra is known as the junior ‘Dada’ in Baramati's political circles.

The plea came after Yugendra organised a Janata Darbar for Sharad Pawar at the local party office, with a large number of office-bearers and workers in attendance on Tuesday.

At some places, huge banners were also put up proclaiming ‘Vaada Toch, Dada Nava’ (Same Promise, New Dada), implying Yugendra Pawar.

If Yugendra is given a ticket from Baramati or any other neighbouring Assembly constituency, it would herald another ‘uncle-nephew’ tussle for political supremacy as has been witnessed between uncle Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar in the past few years.

In the just-concluded LS polls, the state witnessed a keen and rare Pawar clan tussle between two women -- Sunetra A. Pawar and Supriya Sule.

Sunetra is the wife of Ajit Pawar who was vanquished in the LS elections by Supriya, the daughter of Sharad Pawar.

Another of Sharad Pawar’s grand nephews, Rohit R. Pawar, is currently the NCP (SP) MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed. The outspoken industrialist is now being tipped for a bigger party role after the impressive showing in the LS polls.

Among other things, Yugendra is associated with the Baramati Wrestling Association and the Vidya Pratishthan, the Pawar’s family educational conglomerate in Pune district.

He has been taking an active interest in local politics ever since the party founded by his granduncle split in July 2023, and was seen aggressively campaigning for his aunt Supriya Sule in the LS polls.

Baramatikars -- who were practically torn apart by the unexpected rivalry between ‘bhabhi-nanad’ in the LS polls -- seem to have found their moorings after the LS verdict that went in favour of Supriya Sule.

