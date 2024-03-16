Another setback for Cong in Rajasthan as ex-MP Karan Singh Yadav quits party

Jaipur, March 16 In another setback for the Congress in Rajasthan ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, former MP from Alwar, Karan Singh Yadav has quit the party after being denied ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"For personal reasons, I extend my resignation from the primary membership of the party. I am grateful to Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and late Rajesh Pilot for giving me an opportunity to serve people through party," Yadav, 79, said in a post on X on Friday.

In the post, he tagged former Rajasthan chief minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot, former deputy Rajasthan CM Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan unit Congress chief Govind Dotasra and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Asked about his next political step, he told the mediapersons that he would disclose that soon.

Earlier, Karan Singh Yadav had accused senior leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of "spoiling his political career".

Congress has given a ticket to MLA Lalit Yadav in Alwar.

Earlier, veteran leaders from Congress, including former state minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, former state ministers Lalchand Kataria, Rajendra Yadav among others, had joined the BJP.

