Another Trinamool Congress leader killed in a week in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 17 Rupchand Mondal, a Trinamool Congress panchayat chief from Amdanga in North 24 Parganas district, was murdered -- the second ruling party leader killed in West Bengal in just a week.

On Monday, Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Lashkar was murdered in Jaynagar, South 24 Parganas district.

The sequence of the events leading to Mondal's death on Thursday night seems to be somewhat similar to the massacre and carnage at Jayanagar.

Following Lashkar's murder, parts of Jaynagar turned into virtual battlefields, which also led to at least 12 houses being set on fire by a violent mob which included supporters of the slain party leader.

According to reports, Mondal and his associates were attacked on Thursday night by a group of motorcycle-borne miscreants with crude bombs.

A severely injured Mondal was first shifted to the Amdanga Rural Hospital, from where he was referred to a private hospital. But he died soon after.

His death led to tension in the area, with members of the Trinamool Congress blocking the busy National Highway 34.

The blockade continued till Friday morning.

A huge police contingent is currently present in the area to prevent further aggravation of the tense situation.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has also erupted over Mondal's killing.

According to state BJP committee member Tapas Mitra, Mondal will murdered due to an old rivalry between him and the local ruling party MLA from Amdanga constituency Rafiqur Rahman.

However,Rahman has denied the allegations.

