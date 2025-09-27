Another truck triggers panic in Indore public area, woman injured

Indore, Sep 27 A mini truck accident in the Raoji Bazaar area on Saturday night has once again spotlighted the dangers posed by heavy vehicles navigating city roads after dark.

The incident occurred on the busy stretch commonly used by trucks heading toward Lohamandi and Siyaganj, despite recent police efforts to restrict such movement.

According to eyewitnesses, the mini truck lost control while passing through the area, hitting multiple vehicles before colliding with a loading rickshaw.

The truck came to a halt only after significant damage was inflicted on surrounding vehicles and its own front section.

A woman identified as Sharmila sustained injuries in the crash and was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, police officials said.

The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been impounded. Locals quickly apprehended the driver and alerted the police.

Upon interrogation, the driver claimed the truck’s brakes had failed, leading to the loss of control. A medical examination confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. The police have since arrested him and impounded the vehicle.

This accident comes on the heels of a tragic incident in the Bada Ganpati area, where a truck killed three people and injured over fifteen others.

In response, authorities had deployed personnel at city entry points to prevent the entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours. However, trucks continue to be seen in Raoji Bazaar at night, raising questions about enforcement and public safety. Residents and shopkeepers in the area expressed frustration over the recurring threat posed by heavy vehicles.

"Despite the recent tragedy, trucks still pass through here at night. It’s a ticking time bomb,” said one local vendor.

Police officials have reiterated their commitment to enforcing traffic restrictions and are investigating whether the truck involved in Saturday’s accident had violated any movement regulations.

Meanwhile, calls for stricter monitoring and rerouting of heavy vehicles away from densely populated areas are growing louder.

As Indore grapples with the aftermath of repeated truck-related accidents, the need for comprehensive traffic reforms and vigilant enforcement has never been more urgent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor