Another wet spell forecast in J&K as skiers miss heavy snowfall in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Feb 4 Light rain and snow was forecast on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as the MET office said another wet spell was round the corner for the Union Territory (UT). Skiers and winter sports lovers have been disappointed by very little snowfall in Gulmarg this season so far and the forecast does not bring too much hope of heavy snowfall.

A MET department statement said on Tuesday, “On February 4 and 5, there will be generally cloudy weather with possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places till February 5 forenoon and improvement thereafter.

“Higher reaches of Chenab valley and Pirpanjal Range (South Kashmir) may receive snow depth above 8-10 inches.

“On February 6 to 8, there will be partly cloudy sky with generally dry conditions. On February 9, there will be fresh spells of light rain/snow at isolated to scattered places.

“On February 10 to 11, there will be generally cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain/snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.”

The MET Department also issued an advisory stating, “Tourists, travellers, transporters are advised to follow the admin/traffic advisory.”

Srinagar had minus 1.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.6 and Gulmarg as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Jammu city had 6.8 degree Celsius, Katra town 7.9, Batote 4.6, Banihal 1 and Bhaderwah 2 as the night’s lowest temperature today.

The 40-day-long period of extreme winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ ended on January 30 after which the partially frozen rivers, streams, springs, lakes and ponds have come to life again with boatmen, fishermen and tourists moving around in the Dal, Nigeen and Manasbal lakes of the Valley.

Despite the improvement in weather, people continue to protect themselves from the morning and evening chill by wearing the loose tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’.

Weather actually starts turning pleasant after the end of March when spring flowers start blooming in the Valley and lush green leaves return to Chinar, Willow, Poplar and fruit trees.

Sadly, there has been very little snowfall in Gulmarg this season and the ski slopes of this world-famous ski resort are still missing their snowy grandeur this season.

