Another YSRCP MLA joins Congress

Kadapa, April 6 Another sitting MLA of Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSR Congress joined the Congress on Saturday.

M. S. Babu, the YSRCP MLA from Puthalapattu constituency, joined the Congress during the ongoing bus yatra of state Congress chief Y. S. Sharmila Reddy.

She welcomed him into Congress by offering the party scarf.

Babu was elected from Puthalapattu Assembly segment of Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 on YSRCP ticket. He was denied renomination for next month's polls.

He is the third sitting MLA of YSRCP to join Congress. On March 24, Unnamatla Eliza, the YSRCP MLA from Chintalapudi, had joined the Congress.

Eliza was unhappy with YSRCP leadership after he was denied a ticket for the forthcoming polls.

The YSR Congress has named Kambham Vijaya Raju as its candidate from Chintalapudi constituency in Eluru district.

On March 19, Toguru Arthur had joined the Congress party. He represents Nandikotkuru constituency in Kurnool district.

Arthur, who had worked as chief marshal in the Legislative Assembly of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, won the 2019 assembly election on YSRCP ticket.

The Congress has given tickets to both Arthur and Eliza from their respective constituencies.

The grand old party on April 2 announced candidates for 114 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats.

Simultaneous elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled to be held on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor