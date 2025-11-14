Anta bypoll: How Naresh Meena altered the political equation in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 14 Congress has finally snatched the Anta assembly seat from the BJP, delivering a defeat that has raised serious questions about the ruling party’s strategy.

Despite being in power, the BJP failed to retain the seat, while Congress’s Pramod Jain Bhaya not only reversed his 2023 loss but won by nearly three times the previous defeat margin.

Several political factors, including internal discord, miscalculated caste equations, and an underestimated independent candidate, shaped the outcome.

While Congress projected rare unity, with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot working together, the BJP’s show of solidarity appeared superficial.

Key local leaders, including cabinet ministers Hiralal Nagar and Madan Dilawar, were conspicuously absent from the campaign. Even seasoned leader Kirori Lal Meena was brought in only briefly to woo Meena voters.

Congress, on the other hand, stayed alert to every challenge—including the entry of independent candidate Naresh Meena—ensuring its vote share remained intact. The BJP dismissed independent candidate Naresh Meena as irrelevant, but his campaign fundamentally altered the race.

Supported by RLP’s Hanuman Beniwal and Rajendra Singh Gudha, Naresh leveraged anger among voters who felt sidelined. His ability to pull Meena, Dhakad, and even Rajput votes directly damaged the BJP’s base. Large crowds at his rallies, combined with anti-establishment sentiment, allowed Naresh Meena to emerge as a key factor—one that the BJP failed to anticipate.

Also, internal disagreements marred the BJP’s preparations from the start. The announcement of the candidate was delayed, reflecting confusion and factional competition.

Sources say former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje initially pushed for the ticket for Kanwar Lal Meena’s wife, but concerns over nepotism halted that plan. She later supported former MLA Prabhulal Saini, yet no consensus emerged.

Eventually, local leader Morpall Suman was chosen—not the first choice of many within the party. Despite these setbacks, Raje and her son, MP Dushyant Singh, campaigned aggressively. Their intense involvement turned the election into a battle tied to Raje’s prestige.

Even CM Bhajan Lal Sharma joined her in joint rallies. But despite this high-powered push, voters remained unmoved. One of the most puzzling aspects of the campaign was the exclusion of two influential Hadoti leaders—Madan Dilawar and Hiralal Nagar, both from Baran district and both with deep local connections.

Sources claim they were kept out because they are seen as supporters of another senior Hadoti leader, hinting at internal power struggles within the BJP.

Even seven-time MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi was not given a visible role. When asked about their absence, BJP state president Madan Rathore gave an evasive reply, saying the campaign roles were assigned as per the candidate’s needs.

Naresh Meena entered the fray after disagreements with Congress, and it was initially assumed he would cut into Congress's votes. While Congress remained cautious, the BJP leadership dismissed him as insignificant.

This miscalculation cost the BJP heavily. Naresh, along with Beniwal and Gudha, successfully attracted disgruntled voters from both parties. His sharp attacks, charismatic rallies, and alignment with local discontent expanded his appeal far beyond expectations.

In Rajasthan, the Meena community traditionally leans toward the BJP. Yet, Cabinet Minister and Meena strongman Kirori Lal Meena's participation remained symbolic and lacked intensity.

Analysts believe his active involvement could have countered Naresh Meena’s influence. But sensing the public mood, and perhaps the internal dynamics, Kirori Lal did not invest his full political weight in the campaign.

Congress’s internal unity played a decisive role. Despite the well-known rift between Gehlot and Pilot, both leaders jointly rallied behind Bhaya, avoiding any public friction.

Political observers note that while the BJP entered the by-election as the stronger contender, given that it held the seat, the results exposed deep factionalism within the BJP versus visible cohesion in Congress.

