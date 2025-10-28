Anta bypoll: Kejriwal’s support to independent candidate takes local contest to national map

Jaipur, Oct 28 The upcoming November 11 by-election for the Anta Assembly seat in Rajasthan’s Baran district has taken a national political tone after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal openly extended his support to independent candidate Naresh Meena, a Congress rebel.

On Tuesday, Naresh Meena sought AAP’s backing on social media platform X, writing that he was “fighting for change” and needed Kejriwal’s support. Within hours, Kejriwal responded, “Naresh ji, the Aam Aadmi Party is completely with you.” Following this, Meena expressed his gratitude, saying he was thankful for the party’s solidarity.

AAP workers across Rajasthan have since jumped into the campaign.

The hashtag #AAPStandsWithNareshMeena started trending on social media, giving the local by-election a national spotlight.

The Anta by-election has now turned into a triangular contest where vote division could play a crucial role. Congress has fielded Pramod Jain Bhaya, a seasoned leader with a strong hold in the Hadoti region and multiple terms as MLA.

The BJP has nominated Morpal Suman, a relatively new face but backed by the party’s organisational machinery.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena, popular among the Meena and Dhakad communities, has gained fresh momentum after AAP’s endorsement.

His appeal to youth, urban voters, and those seeking change is expected to reshape the electoral dynamics. Political observers believe that Naresh Meena’s rebellion could dent the Congress’s traditional vote bank. His former supporters, including a significant youth segment, may drift away.

With AAP’s support, the anti-incumbency and anti-corruption narrative has further strengthened, potentially benefiting the BJP through a split in Congress votes.

Taking the by-election seriously, the BJP has executed a micro-level strategy.

State BJP President Madan Rathore said, “Preparations have been made to take the matter to the micro-management level. Workers are deployed at every booth, and the organisation’s grip is strong. We have shown unity by persuading the rebels.”

The party is holding door-to-door campaigns and rallies featuring central leaders to consolidate its base. A total of 15 candidates are in the fray in the Anta contest, but the real battle is among Congress’s Pramod Jain Bhaya, BJP’s Morpal Suman, and Independent Naresh Meena.

Voting will take place on November 11 from and results will be declared on November 14.

The BJP had won the Anta seat in the previous election, but this time, with Kejriwal’s intervention and AAP’s entry, a new political equation has emerged.

