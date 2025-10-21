Anta bypoll: Polling stations inspected, preparations reviewed

Jaipur, Oct 21 General Observer Subhashree Nanda, appointed by the Election Commission of India for the Anta Assembly by-election 2025 in Rajasthan, conducted a comprehensive inspection of polling stations and checkposts in the constituency on Tuesday.

The visit aimed to assess the preparedness of the administration for ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election.

During the inspection, Nanda reviewed the arrangements at various polling stations, focusing on the availability of essential amenities such as electricity, drinking water, toilets, ramps, sheds, wheelchairs, and waiting areas.

Special attention was given to facilities for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and women voters, with clear instructions to ensure a safe, accessible, and inclusive voting environment on polling day, November 11.

She also inspected checkposts, observing the processes related to vehicle checking, CCTV surveillance, videography, material seizure, and record-keeping.

She directed officials to maintain strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and to remain vigilant against any illegal activities.

Following the field visit, the General Observer Nanda held a review meeting at the Circuit House in Baran with District Election Officer and Collector Rohitashv Singh Tomar and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Andasu.

The meeting covered a detailed review of Security arrangements at sensitive and hypersensitive polling stations, deployment and activity of flying squads and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), progress of voter awareness and outreach campaigns, and departmental coordination for the smooth conduct of the election.

Nanda emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination and urged officials to work proactively to ensure peaceful polling and maximum voter turnout

“The election is the biggest festival of democracy and must be conducted with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and vigilance,”* she said.

Also present were the Returning Officer and SDM Anta Hawai Singh Yadav, liaison officer and Assistant Director Juhi Agarwal, along with police and administrative officials from relevant departments.

