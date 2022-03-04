Anti-Collision Test Today: Two trains to collide at full speed today

Today is going to be a very important day for Indian Railways. In Secunderabad, two trains will collide at full speed. One of the trains will carry Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, while the other will carry the Chairman of the Railway Board and other senior officials. Through this experiment, the indigenous technology 'Kavach' of railways will be tested. 'Kavach' is a technology that allows two trains to never collide. It is the cheapest system in the world. Railways wants to achieve zero accident target. The shield is designed for this purpose and to prevent accidental damage. Due to this technology, if the digital system sees a red signal or any other malfunction or human error, the train stops at the spot. Once this system is implemented, it will cost Rs 50 lakh per km. It costs around Rs 2 crore worldwide.

According to PTI, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will be in Secunderabad as part of a test of the system on the Santnagar-Shankarpalli section. A Railway official said, "The Railway Minister and the CRB (Chairman of the Railway Board) will take part in the test on March 4. We will show how the system works in three scenarios." When a train passes a signal where it is not allowed to go, it sends a danger signal. If the loco pilot fails to stop the train, the brakes of the train are applied automatically by the 'Kavach' technology and the train survives any accident. The technology works on high frequency radio communications, the official said. In addition, it is compatible with SIL-4 (System Integrity Level-4), which is the highest level of safety technology, a senior railway official said. This 'Kavach' system was announced in this year's budget.