Anti-conversion bill will curb attempts to mislead tribals: Udaipur MP

Jaipur, Dec 2 Udaipur MP Mannalal Rawat said on Monday that the recent approval of the anti-conversion bill in Rajasthan, which was passed during a Cabinet meeting, will curb attempts to mislead the tribal communities, thereby halting conversions.

He also expressed his long-standing support for such legislation, having actively advocated for it while emphasising that the bill would have a profound impact on southern Rajasthan, a region where tribal culture has been under sustained attack, allegedly as part of an international conspiracy in recent years.

The MP further alleged that leaders of the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (Baap Party), which has gained traction in the region, openly deny their tribal Hindu identity.

“They have encouraged conversions by promoting practices that discourage tribal women from adhering to traditional customs, such as applying vermilion or wearing a mangalsutra,” he alleged.

Rawat had previously raised concerns in the Lok Sabha about attacks on tribal culture in southern Rajasthan. In response, the Union Law Minister referred to the Constitution to affirm that tribals are Hindus.

He also highlighted that BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal and state president Madan Rathore held a key meeting with him in Delhi to discuss the issue.

Udaipur division in-charge and Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal also participated in a meeting in which Rawat outlined the growing problem of conversions in southern Rajasthan, leading to the formulation of an action plan to protect tribal rights and promote cultural awareness.

Following the meeting, the state in-charge and state president visited the region and emphasised the need to implement the action plan.

Rawat was appointed as the convener of the Birsa Munda Janjati Gaurav Workshops, which were organised across Udaipur and Banswara to educate the tribal community about their cultural heritage. Through these workshops, tribals were encouraged to embrace their Hindu identity and unite against conversion, taking a collective pledge to preserve their cultural and social unity.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor