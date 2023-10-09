Anti-dust campaign: Gopal Rai conducts surprise inspection of RRTS project site

New Delhi, Oct 9 As the Anti-dust campaign gains momentum in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a surprise inspection of the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project site at Sarai Kale Khan.

During the inspection, the minister discovered several irregularities, leading to the issuance of notices to the concerned agency by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Rai stressed on the importance of implementing all 14 construction-related guidelines at construction sites.

He also highlighted that the construction site at Sarai Kale Khan was not following the Construction Dust Control Rules properly.

The key issues identified included the absence of the use of anti-smog guns, incomplete enclosure of the construction site, and construction workers not wearing masks.

The DPCC has been directed to issue a notice to the agency AFCONS for violating dust control rules. If the agency fails to respond satisfactorily to the notice, a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed.

Rai emphasised that it is mandatory for construction sites to adhere to all 14 construction-related guidelines, and strict action will be taken if these rules are not followed.

As part of the anti-dust campaign, 591 teams from 13 different departments have been deployed to monitor construction sites across Delhi.

The Delhi government has initiated the anti-dust campaign for a one-month period, with the first phase scheduled to run until November 7.

To control dust pollution, the government has deployed 82 Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) machines, 530 water sprinklers, and 258 mobile anti-smog guns throughout Delhi.

