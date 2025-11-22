Anti-India conspiracy: VHP hits out at rebel Trinamool MLA over 'Babri Masjid' event on Dec 6

New Delhi, Nov 22 A major political controversy has broken out in West Bengal after rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir announced that he will lay the foundation stone for his proposed Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6, marking the anniversary of the demolition of the original structure in Ayodhya.

The declaration has triggered sharp criticism from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which condemned the move as an "anti-India conspiracy".

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal attacked Kabir for choosing the name "Babri" and claimed that building a mosque in the name of "foreign invader" Babur is "utterly unacceptable".

He also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she was amplifying the issue to appeal to her "jihadist vote bank".

The foundation stone-laying ceremony in Beldanga coincides with the gathering Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address in Kolkata on the same day, commemorating the Babri Mosque demolition.

In a post on X, Bansal said, "TMC MLA and former state minister Humayun Kabir has announced plans to lay the foundation stone of a mosque in the name of the foreign invader Babur on the upcoming December 6."

"Meanwhile, on the other hand, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has resolved to shed crocodile tears over the dust-covered Babri, 33 years later. For so many years, she had kept Babri locked in the freezer! Now, she will make a vile attempt to release the Babri genie and carve out her jihadist vote bank!" he added.

The VHP spokesperson went on to question both leaders, saying, "The political discord between these two TMC leaders and the tug-of-war over the jihadist vote bank is nothing new. But Humayun's father was Babur himself! It's possible that the wandering soul of that cruel ruler has entered this Humayun's body and instilled the fear of Babri in the MLA's mind! But what connection does Mamata Didi have with Babur or Babri! Please clarify?"

Referring to slogans raised during the Ayodhya movement, Bansal added, "In the 1990s, the unified slogan of the Hindu society across the entire world was 'Mandir wahi, Masjid nahi, Babri kahi nahi' -- in the name of Babur, we will not allow any new mosque to be built anywhere on the sacred land of Mother India. In such a context, this kind of anti-India conspiracy is utterly unacceptable."

He also invoked memories of the April 2025 Murshidabad violence, saying, "The wounds of the horrific violence and mass slaughter against Hindus in Murshidabad are still fresh, and it seems that this rioter from Beldanga and his party chief are working on a new script of atrocities against Hindus, from which Hindu society must remain vigilant."

In April, violent clashes broke out during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, leaving three people dead -- including a father-son duo hacked to death and a young man killed in police firing. More than 400 people, mostly Hindus, were displaced and forced to move to neighbouring Malda.

Humayun Kabir has maintained his plan, stating that the foundation stone for a mosque named 'Babri' will indeed be laid in Beldanga on December 6.

"The mosque will take three years to complete. Last year, on December 12, I made this promise. Around two lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony, with 400 prominent personalities present on the stage," he had told IANS.

