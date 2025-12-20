'Anti-India' strategy of Rahul Gandhi fully exposed: BJP leader Tarun Chugh as LoP meets George Soros's aide

New Delhi, Dec 20 As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of meeting an aide of billionaire investor George Soros in Berlin, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said on Saturday that the Congress leader's alleged 'anti-India' strategy has now been fully exposed.

Speaking to IANS, Chugh said, "The anti-India strategy of Rahul Gandhi has now been completely exposed. His actions are not coincidental but follow a deliberate and well-planned pattern. While Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders deliver provocative speeches within the country, Rahul Gandhi is reportedly coordinating abroad with George Soros-backed networks and working on 'anti-India' toolkits. This clearly reflects the Congress' double standards and duplicity."

He also alleged that the Congress is not fighting the Narendra Modi-led Union government on issues of governance or policy but is attempting to undermine India's democratic institutions.

"The people of India can clearly see that Congress’ real battle is not with the ruling party but against the nation itself.

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's controversial statement made in Parliament, BJP leader Chugh said, "His remarks reflect mental bankruptcy and are highly condemnable. Using words like 'haram' alongside the sacred name of Shri Ram is completely unacceptable. This statement exposes the 'anti-Hindu' and 'anti-Sanatan' mindset of the INDIA alliance. The faith of millions of devotees of Lord Ram across the world has been openly insulted. This is an unforgivable offence. The Ram-believing public is watching, the entire nation is watching, and even the world is watching. The INDIA alliance will surely face consequences for such actions."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh sparked a controversy in Parliament by saying that "even 'haram' contains 'Ram'" during a debate in the Rajya Sabha.

Singh made the remark while opposing the Viksit Bharat–Gramin Rozgar Aur Maanav Garima (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Calling the proposed legislation as a "black law", the AAP MP had warned that passing it would be a "historic mistake" and claimed that farmers and labourers would come out on the streets in protest.

Later, Sanjay Singh defended his statement, saying it was a reiteration of a quote attributed to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, made in response to a remark by Ram Vilas Paswan about his name containing the word 'Ram'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor