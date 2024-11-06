'Anti-national forces tried to create unrest among Hindu community', says MP CM on temple attack in Canada

Indore, Nov 5 Condemning the recent attacks on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton by pro-Khalistani supporters, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that anti-national forces tried to create division within the Hindu community in Canada which includes the involvement of international forces as well.

While addressing the media on Tuesday, he further added: "I thank the nationalist Sikh brothers for coming forward and condemning this incident. The country will not tolerate such an incident."

Commenting on the increasing number of elephants in Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said: "The climate of Madhya Pradesh suits the elephants. Earlier they used to come and escape from our state but in today's situation, whether it is proper living conditions, security arrangements, etc. are being made in our jungles such that nearly over 100 elephants from Bandhavgarh till Umaria now stay here. With the help of the state administration, the forest department has made a plan for the protection of elephants, providing them with a proper living environment as well as facing any threat to their existence."

He further added: "The Forest department is also communicating and is building coordination with neighbouring states over the rising number of elephants in Madhya Pradesh. I spoke yesterday with Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai where we made a resolve. In Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh more than 300 to 400 elephants used to live earlier but they did not stay long in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh. Today with the changing times and efforts of the Forest department, it is a matter of honour for my state that it is the only one in the country with the highest population of tigers along with a large number of cheetahs, leopards and now elephants which have started living here. But we are making arrangements such that they do not face threat to their existence and do not attack other animals. I have also sent forest department officials in other states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Assam etc. We are constituting a team of elephant experts and the government is taking several necessary measures to ensure that elephants live in natural habitat."

Speaking over a fight leading to violence between two communities over the bursting of firecrackers in Indore on November 1, CM Yadav said: "My government respects people from all religions but we will not tolerate those who violate law and order situation in the state. How can anyone stop the Hindu community from bursting firecrackers on Diwali? My government will oppose such a decision. My government is working for the development of the state but it is also equally capable of dealing strictly with people who do not follow the rule of law."

The Chief Minister also expressed deep sorrow over the untimely death of four children of a labourer from Khadi Amba village in Dhar district, following death due to suffocation in a car in Amreli, Gujarat.

CM Yadav further added: "At this time the family members must be going through unbearable pain. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the children who lost their lives in the accident. I and the entire state stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. I pray to Almighty God to give peace to the souls of the departed innocent children and strength to the bereaved family to bear this unbearable grief. I have given instructions to approve a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the parents of the deceased on behalf of the state government."

