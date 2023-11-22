Anti-national sentiment, says MP CM on Rahul’s remark about PM Modi

Jaipur, Nov 22 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Jaipur on Wednesday termed Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an insult to the people of the country.

Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday termed PM Narendra Modi as 'Panauti' while commenting on the latter's visit to the stadium in Ahmedabad during the World Cup final between India and Australia which the hosts lost.

Chouhan said PM Modi is God's blessing for the country. He has changed people's lives, he stated, adding that “His comments regarding PM Modi are unfortunate.

Chouhan was addressing the press at the BJP Media Center in Jaipur on Wednesday. Regarding Rahul Gandhi's comments on PM Modi after India's defeat in the World Cup final, he said "Rahul Gandhi is continuously working towards eliminating the Congress. His comments regarding PM Modi are unfortunate. This is the height of enmity. There is anti-national sentiment. Respecting cricket players is equivalent to respecting every Indian. He has insulted the players across the country by commenting on PM Modi."

