Anti-Polygamy Bill a step towards UCC: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 27 The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, making the practice of polygamy a punishable offence in the state, even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his government’s commitment to bringing in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the future.

Tabling the legislation, Sarma described the move as a decisive step towards ensuring greater legal uniformity and protection of women’s rights. He told the House that if he returns as Chief Minister after the next Assembly elections, his government would introduce the UCC in the very first session and ensure its swift implementation.

Calling the bill a “foundation stone” for the UCC, Sarma said the objective of the government was to establish a common set of civil laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion or community.

He made it clear that the legislation was not aimed at any particular group and would be uniformly applicable to all non-tribal residents.

“Hindus are not free from polygamy. This bill will cover Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other communities,” the Chief Minister asserted during the debate.

Under the new law, entering into a second marriage while the first legally subsists will attract stringent punishment. The maximum term of imprisonment can extend up to 10 years, along with financial penalties.

However, members of Scheduled Tribes and areas governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution have been kept outside its purview.

During the discussion, Sarma appealed for consensus, stating that the issue concerned social reform rather than political difference.

Nonetheless, opposition parties, including the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the CPI(M), moved several amendments, expressing apprehensions over the bill’s implications. All proposed amendments, however, were rejected by voice vote, paving the way for its passage.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government is preparing another piece of legislation aimed at curbing deceptive or fraudulent marriages.

He said a separate bill addressing what is often described in public discourse as “love-jihad” would be brought before the Assembly by the end of February next year.

Sarma said the passage of the anti-polygamy law reflected the government’s resolve to bring progressive changes in personal laws and safeguard the dignity and rights of women.

He added that the step would contribute significantly towards building a more just and equitable society in Assam.

