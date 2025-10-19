'Anti-Sanatan and insensitive': Akhilesh Yadav faces BJP fury over diya remarks

New Delhi, Oct 19 Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has triggered a major political controversy with his comments questioning the need to spend large sums of money on lighting diyas and candles during Diwali.

His remarks have drawn sharp reactions from several BJP leaders, who accused him of "insulting Hindu traditions" and "showing contempt for Indian culture."

Yadav, while speaking on Saturday, said, "Throughout the world, cities become beautifully illuminated during Christmas, and this festive lighting can last for months. We should take inspiration from this. Why do we need to spend money on diyas and candles, and overthink the process? We should reconsider what to expect from the government; perhaps it should be changed. We will ensure that there are more stunning lights in the future."

The statement sparked outrage within the BJP, with several leaders slamming Yadav for what they called a "disrespectful" attitude towards Diwali and Sanatan traditions.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters, "The entire nation is celebrating Diwali with joy and happiness, especially after the reduction in GST. Despite this, Akhilesh Yadav's statement that he sees a problem with Diwali lamps is highly condemnable."

"This comes from the same mindset that the INDIA bloc calls for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, or the same ideology that Rahul Gandhi follows when he says, 'Hinduism is powerful, and I have to fight it.' This shows their dislike for Indian culture and the light of Hinduism," he said.

Trivedi further said that the SP chief has forgotten about the Prajapati community, who make lamps, adding that these diyas are "not just earthen pots -- they represent the light of prosperity in their lives."

"Why do you (Akhilesh Yadav) want to take that away from them? It's clear that the mindset of the INDIA bloc is in darkness, and in the light of Diwali lamps, it is visible how much they hate Indian culture and Hindu traditions," he added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also reacted strongly, and told IANS, "If there is so much concern about spending on diyas, then why do we sacrifice goats on Bakrid, where so much blood is shed? Some people offer Namaz for votes; now they can also wear the cross around their necks. India's identity is rooted in Sanatan traditions. Sanatan is the pride of India."

Speaking to IANS, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that coming from the "land of divinity" -- from Kashi and Ayodhya -- where he has also served as Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav should know the spiritual significance of lighting lamps in Sanatan Dharma.

"Lighting diyas has deep meaning in our tradition. Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years, and that is why Diwali is celebrated. He is the son of Mulayam Singh, who ordered the killing of several Kar Sevaks who were chanting Lord Ram's name," he added.

Taking a jibe at Yadav, BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that those "who are detached from people's support and unaware of public sentiment will soon realise the truth."

"Every festival in India has its own significance. Connecting festivals of different religions and comparing them in this manner is not right," he added.

Talking to IANS, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh added, "Those who had fired on unarmed Ram devotees during the Kar Sevak movement for vote-bank politics are now trying to preach in the name of Lord Ram. During the rule of Akhilesh Yadav's anti-Sanatani government, Uttar Pradesh turned into a lawless jungle raj."

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana also said that a party's chief should "speak responsibly" on matters of culture and tradition.

"Such statements are not acceptable. Our culture, traditions, and values are deeply linked to the livelihood of thousands of poor people who depend on Diwali celebrations," he told IANS.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang also attacked the SP chief, saying, "Akhilesh Yadav, this is why people call you Maulana Akhilesh Yadav. It was not expected that you would go to such an extent against Sanatan and Hindu traditions. You have always disrespected Hindu deities, saints, and Sanatan culture, but now you are even trying to have Namaz conducted on Diwali."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor