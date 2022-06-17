Anti-tank mine detected, defused near International Border in J&K's Samba

Jammu, June 17 Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected an anti-tank mine near the International Border in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, which was defused later.

The mine was found on Thursday evening.

BSF sources said that the mine was found buried underground during construction work in Tanggur border outpost area of Ramgarh sector.

"Explosive experts were immediately called in and the anti-tank mine was defused," sources said.

