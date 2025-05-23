Anti-terrorist operation continues in J&K’s Kishtwar, no fresh firing

Jammu, May 23 Joint security forces continued anti-terrorist operations on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, even as no fresh firing exchanges were reported from the area.

The security forces launched the operation against a group of 3 to 4 terrorists reportedly hiding in the Singhpora Chatroo area of Kishtwar district Thursday morning.

One soldier was martyred in the encounter between the joint forces and the terrorists, while two other soldiers were injured.

Army’s Nagrota headquartered White Knight Corps said on X on Friday, “In a solemn ceremony, Chief of Staff @WhiteKnight_IA paid tribute to #Braveheart Sep Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who made the supreme sacrifice in the finest traditions of the #IndianArmy.

“His courage and #sacrifice will inspire generations of soldiers”.

Officials said on Friday that firing stopped Thursday evening, and there has been no exchange of fire thereafter.

“A massive search operation was launched jointly by the Special Operations Group of J&K Police, the Army and paramilitary forces to track down the terrorists hiding in the dense forest. Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralise the terrorists,” officials said.

The J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, also visited the Singhpora-Chatroo area where a major anti-terrorism operation is currently underway.

“The DGP personally visited the dense forests and mountainous terrain, encouraged the deployed personnel, and issued directions to ensure that all terrorists involved are dealt with strictly and brought to justice,” said an official.

He said DGP Prabhat lauded the synergy among all security agencies and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to maintaining peace and order in the region through sustained and focused operations.

It must be recalled that Joint forces have been involved in aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in Jammu and Kashmir.

These operations were intensified after April 22, when Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists segregated tourists on the basis of religion and killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The cowardly terrorist act outraged the entire nation. India launched precision-guided targeted attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan responded by heavy mortar shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in J&K, targeting civilian facilities.

At least 200 houses and shops were destroyed in Pakistani shelling, while hundreds of border residents were forced to abandon their villages to move to safer locations. The border residents have not fully returned to their homes yet as the security forces are still defusing unexploded Pakistan shells in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

India responded positively to a ceasefire after the DGMOs of the two countries reached an understanding on June 12.

But, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made it clear that the understanding will be respected only as long as Pakistan does not allow any terrorist activity on its soil against India.

