Anti-terrorist operation ends in J&K’s Kulgam district

Srinagar, Sep 9 The three-day-long anti-terrorist operation in the Gudar forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district ended on Tuesday with the killings of two hardcore Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, while two army soldiers were martyred in this gunfight.

Army’s Srinagar headquartered Chinar Corps said on Tuesday evening, “The Operation culminated with the neutralisation of two hardcore LeT terrorists identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national and Amir Ahmed Dar, r/o Daramdora, Shopian, along with the recovery of weapons, ammunition and other warlike stores.

“#ChinarCorps remains steadfast in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free”.

Joint forces had started a CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam district on Sunday, following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Officials said that as the joint forces came closer to the hiding terrorists, they fired at the surrounding security forces, triggering an encounter.

“One terrorist was killed in the initial contact with the terrorists, while three army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were injured.

“The injured soldiers were shifted to the hospital for treatment, where two injured soldiers, Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, succumbed to critical injuries.

Doctors at the hospital said the condition of the JCO is stable”, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tributes to the two martyred soldiers while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the wreath-laying ceremony to honour the martyred brave hearts.

Joint forces across J&K started aggressive anti-terrorist operations targeting the gun-wielding terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Intelligence agencies and the security forces believe that unless the entire terror ecosystem is completely dismantled, lasting peace cannot return to J&K.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also on the radar of the security forces, as it has been found that the funds generated from hawala money rackets and drug smuggling are finally used to sustain terrorism in the union territory.

