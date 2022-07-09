Antitrust watchdog takes on Big Tech, but needs sharper laws to deliver final blow

By IANS | Published: July 9, 2022 02:09 PM2022-07-09T14:09:04+5:302022-07-09T14:20:32+5:30

New Delhi, July 9 As government regulators the world over, especially in European countries, penalise Big Tech for ...

Antitrust watchdog takes on Big Tech, but needs sharper laws to deliver final blow | Antitrust watchdog takes on Big Tech, but needs sharper laws to deliver final blow

Antitrust watchdog takes on Big Tech, but needs sharper laws to deliver final blow

New Delhi, July 9 As government regulators the world over, especially in European countries, penalise Big Tech for millions of dollars over anti-competitive behaviour, India is finally taking some steps in this direction. Lately, the Competition Commission of India

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Competition commission of india disclaimerCompetition commission of india disclaimerindiaNew DelhiThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westIndiUk-indiaRepublic of indiaIndia indiaNew-delhiGia india