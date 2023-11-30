‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ to be implemented in UP schools

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 30 The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to implement the ‘Anubhuti Curriculum,’ designed to instil values and foster character development in students of over 45,000 government-run upper primary schools across the state.

This first-of-its-kind initiative in UP schools aligns with the norms outlined in the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Over 50 lakh students in classes 6 to 8 are expected to benefit from this curriculum that aims to prepare them for successful careers as officers, leaders, doctors, engineers and also make them responsible citizens.

Officials from the state basic education department said that the curriculum aims at enhancing the role of values in shaping students’ lives and their contribution to the country’s development.

The development of the ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ and its reference handbook has been entrusted to experts at the Prayagraj-based Bureau of Psychology, UP, a unit of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

A workshop involving the experts has commenced to kick-start this mission.

Usha Chandra, Director, Bureau of Psychology, UP, highlighted the curriculum’s significance, stating that education is vital for the all-round development and continuous progress of human life.

The ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ aims to cultivate students’ ability to understand and embrace values, focusing on their physical, mental, emotional, moral, and cultural development.

Officials pointed out that the curriculum’s innovative approach will aid in the personality development of students by integrating values, peace, harmony, and life skills.

