Anuradha Paudwal, DJ Sheizwood unveil track ‘Ram Lala Ghar Aa’ in commemoration of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Mumbai, Jan 15 Singer Anuradha Paudwal along with DJ Sheizwood and Vishal Shrivastav have come up with a track 'Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye', a soul-stirring spiritual song dedicated to the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Anuradha Paudwal shared: “Singing 'Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye' has been a soulful experience, resonating with the spiritual essence of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The melody carries the collective emotions of devotion, and I am honoured to be a part of this divine tribute to Ram Lalla.”

The musical tribute is set to elevate the spiritual experience of devotees and commemorate the divine event.

DJ Sheizwood, reflecting on 'Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye', said: “Creating the music and singing for this spiritual anthem has been a profound journey. The synergy of melodies and devotion in the song mirrors the sanctity of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony."

“It's an honour to contribute to a composition that transcends music, connecting hearts to the divine aura of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya," he added.

Produced by the dynamic duo Avi Pandey and Sagar Arora, and penned by the talented Mukesh Raj, 'Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye', promises to be a transcendent blend of devotion and musical excellence.

Avi Pandey and Sagar Arora said: This spiritual anthem is more than music; it's a heartfelt tribute, a melodic prayer celebrating the divine presence in the monumental Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Through harmonies and devotion, we aspire to weave a timeless connection to the sacred moment at the heart of Ayodhya.”

Directed by Keshwanand Bhatt, the music video unfolds with grace, capturing the essence of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and the divine energy that surrounds the Ram Temple.

Vishal Shrivastav shared his thoughts on 'Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye': Being a part of this spiritual melody is an enriching experience. The song is not just a composition; it's a deep expression of reverence for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. May the divine essence of Ram Lalla resonate through every note, uniting hearts in devotion."

