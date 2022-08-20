Anurag Thakur calls Kejriwal the kingpin of Delhi Liquor scam

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday alleged that Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is an accused number 1 in the alleged liquor scam case in the national capital, but the kingpin is chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday named 15 people, Sisodia, as accused in the alleged Delhi excise scam case. The FIR comes amid raids by the central agency at Sisodia's house and 20 other locations in Delhi-NCR. Besides his residence, officials carried out a search at the deputy CM's car.

“Today's press conference by Manish Sisodia clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions,” Thakur said at a press conference.Alleging the AAP is trying to hide excise “scam” with other issues, Thakur took a dig at Sisodia, calling him "Money Shh" as he “makes money and maintains silence”.Thakur's statement comes hours after Sisodia held a press conference a day after the CBI raided his residence where he termed the Excise Policy 2021-22 as the "best policy", rejecting any scam in it, as alleged by the BJP and Congress.“Manish ji, if your liquor policy was right, why did you take it back? It's like 'chor ki daadhi mei tinka'... why is there a soft corner for liquor businessmen?... I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to come in front of the nation and answer me within 24 hours,” Thakur said.