Anurag Thakur praises PM Modi for 'Operation Ganga'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the evacuation of the stranded Indian students from Ukraine and said it was not an ordinary task to create safe corridors for evacuating the citizens.

"PM Modi provided all facilities to bring back the stranded students. He talked to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine. It was not an ordinary task to create a safe corridor to evacuate students," said Thakur.

"Union ministers were also sent to neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation process," he added.

Meanwhile, slamming opposition parties, Thakur said, "the opposition made fun of PM Jan Dhan Yojana, but during the (Covid-19) crisis, our government gave financial help every month to 20.5 crore women across the country."

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday, more than 17,400 Indians have been brought back under 'Operation Ganga' since special flights began on February 22 this year. The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights have gone up to 15,206.

( With inputs from ANI )

