Anurag Thakur questions Congress' association with 'anti-national' elements

New Delhi, March 4 Raising concerns over the Congress' alleged affiliation with individuals raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the Karnataka Assembly recently, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, on Monday questioned the leadership of the grand old party in shielding such people even after forensic analysis confirmed the authenticity of the incriminating video footage from the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru.

"While the BJP members, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are resolutely committed to upholding the nation's unity and integrity, it's perplexing to see the Congress consistently aligning itself with anti-national elements," Anurag Thakur said.

Following the forensic report's findings, along with on-site evidence and witness testimonies, three individuals were apprehended on Monday on charges of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the Karnataka Assembly while celebrating Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain's election to the Rajya Sabha recently, drawing strong condemnation from the BJP.

Despite this, local and senior Congress leaders rallied behind these offenders, which Thakur termed as a shameful episode for the nation.

"Thanks to the BJP's persistent efforts, the true colours of these traitors have been exposed, leading to their apprehension. However, we must delve deeper into their connections, from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' to the Bengaluru blast. Did the Congress MP silently condone these acts by not intervening? Was there complicity from the MP and the party in this wrongdoing?

"If the Assembly passes were linked to a Congress MLA, does it imply their involvement in this reprehensible act? What is the association between Congress leaders Syed Naseer Hussain and (Mallikarjun) Kharge? Why does the Congress consistently shield anti-national elements? Are Sonia Gandhi and Kharge ji providing cover for these elements," the Union Minister asked.

Anurag Thakur also raised concerns over Congress' conduct in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, questioning the extent of their ethical standards.

He emphasised that had it not been for the BJP's pressure to release the forensic report in the pro-Pakistan slogan issue, the arrests may not have been made.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor