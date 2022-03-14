Anurag Thakur says one can learn art of losing elections from Congress

Taking a potshot at Congress, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said how to lose elections should be learnt from the main Opposition party.

"How to lose elections should be learnt from Congress," said Thakur.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader made the comments while reacting to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement that Rahul Gandhi should become the party president.

"Rahul Gandhi should become the party president. For the last three decades, nobody from the Gandhi family became the Prime Minister or a minister. It is significant to understand that the Gandhi family is important for Congress' unity," said Gehlot.

As per sources, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra proposed to resign during the Congress Working Committee meeting on Sunday but the CWC unanimously rejected the offer.

The CWC meeting was called after the party's humiliating defeat in five states which went to polls recently.

In Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Congress failed to snatch power from Bharatiya Janata Party.

In Punjab, Congress facing factionalism handed over the power to the Aam Aadmi Party with both Congress CM face Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu losing elections from their respective seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

