Anurag Thakur slams RJD-Congress over remarks on PM Modi's mother, targets INDIA bloc

Patna, Sep 12 Senior BJP leader and MP Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a sharp attack on the RJD-Congress, accusing the INDIA bloc allies of insulting the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters at Patna Airport, former union minister Thakur said the people of Bihar will not tolerate such remarks.

"The people of Bihar know the abusive language used by RJD and Congress leaders. This is the land of democracy, where the voice against the Emergency was raised. It is also the birthplace of Samrat Ashok's mother. The people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to those who insulted PM Modi's mother," Thakur said.

Slamming RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the BJP leader alleged, "Lalu Yadav has allied with Rahul Gandhi, a leader who has failed across the country. Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress has lost 90 elections. Lalu himself is convicted in corruption cases and out on bail. The RJD-Congress alliance is based on corruption, and people will not allow Jungle Raj to return in Bihar."

Thakur also lashed out at the opposition for questioning the Election Commission of India.

"First, they questioned EVMs; now they are raising doubts on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). When the Vice President's election was held on paper ballots, their candidate lost and even 15 votes were cancelled. Whenever they lose, they blame EVMs. The Election Commission has asked them to submit proof, but they never provide any."

On the INDIA bloc ally DMK, he raised cultural concerns.

"Recently, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin came to Bihar. He and his son have made objectionable remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses, opposed Lord Ram, Ram Setu and the Ram temple. Yet RJD and Congress share the stage with him. The people of Bihar will ask why such leaders were given space."

With Bihar heading towards high-stakes Assembly polls, Thakur's remarks sharpen the BJP's counter-offensive against the opposition's narrative on governance, secularism, and election integrity.

