Anurag Thakur targets Congress, Lalu on question of misuse of investigative agencies

At Lokmat National Conclave, Union Minister Anurag Thakur termed Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia as Liquor Minister on the question of misuse of investigative agencies. On the other hand, regarding Satyendar Jain, he said that if he is so clean then why he is not getting bail for the last 8 months.

During this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also targeted Congress and RJD leader Lalu Yadav. On the question of ED, CBI raids on Lalu family's hideouts in the past, Anurag Thagur said that the raid will be against the scammers. The agency is doing its job. According to Anurag Thakur, he had forgotten Lalu ji. Those who did not leave the fodder for the animals, how will they leave you? Subhash Chandra Bose had said that you give me blood, I will give you freedom, Lalu took out a new one – you give me land, I will give you a job. Anurag Thakur said.

Referring to the tenure and corruption of the Congress-led UPPA government, Anurag Thakur said that the corruption model of the Congress has become a case study abroad. The BJP leader said that during the UPA government, the tricolor was burnt in Kashmir. There is stone pelting. Now there would be no stone pelting. Now the tricolor is not burnt but the tricolor is hoisted in every house.Anurag Thakur also stated that Article 356 was misused by the Congress.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories.The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar.Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.