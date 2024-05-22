Anwarul Azim Anar Found Dead: Mutilated Body of Bangladeshi MP Recovered 8 Days After He Went Missing in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police said that they discovered the mutilated body of Bangladesh's missing MP Anwarul Azim Anar eight days after going missing in West Bengal. According to the police, it was a planned murder of the Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP.

"His body was cut into pieces, and some of the body parts were recovered from a flat of Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata's New Town," said a deputy police commissioner of Kolkata police.

According to police sources, the flat belongs to an excise duty official. The Special Task Force of India is looking after the case, and officials of the central investigation branch and Barrakpur detective branch are at the crime scene.

Kolkata Police's Press Confrenece

The Home Minister of Bangladesh said the Indian police have recovered from Kolkata.

"Quoting a DIG from India, our police said the body of Azim has been recovered in Kolkata. We are yet to have completely confirmed information about the matter. Our inspector general [IG] is looking into the details. I will inform the media once everything is confirmed," said the Bangladesh Home Minister.