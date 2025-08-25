Any attempt to change 'colour' of Mumbai will be thwarted: Ameet Satam

Mumbai, Aug 25 Newly appointed Mumbai BJP president and firebrand politician Ameet Satam on Monday said that any attempt to change the "colour" of the city will be thwarted, adding that infrastructure, housing, mobility, safety and security of Mumbaikars will be his top priority.

He announced that he will work towards hoisting the Mahayuti's "saffron flag atop the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)" and ensure a Mahayuti Mayor is installed in the civic body. He said this while speaking to reporters after the state BJP chief, Ravindra Chavan, handed him a letter of his appointment as the Mumbai unit chief.

The appointment comes just ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Satam said that the "BJP will foil any attempt to change the colour of Mumbai".

During the Monsoon Session of the state legislature, he recently alleged that there was a conspiracy to "change the colour of Mumbai", and that a "Khan might soon become mayor".

The three-term BJP MLA had also alleged that a conspiracy is underway to polarise the city for vote-bank politics, saying that attempts are being made to polarise and divide Mumbai. While efforts have been made to modernise and secure the city through infrastructure projects under CM Devendra Fadnavis, there are also attempts by certain elements to "change the colour" of Mumbai, Satam had said.

Outlining his priorities, Satam said that along with infrastructure, mobility, and housing, the safety and security of Mumbaikars will be given equal importance, especially in light of large-scale attempts to change the city’s identity.

"The safety and security of Mumbaikars is our top priority. While Mumbai continues to develop, our focus will be on ensuring the well-being and protection of its citizens," he added.

He further highlighted major infrastructure milestones achieved since 2014 under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, including the Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Metro projects, Navi Mumbai International Airport, CCTV surveillance, and housing reforms aimed at providing homes to slum dwellers up to the year 2011, as well as houses for the lower and middle income groups.

"Mumbai is already on a transformative path under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, with the holistic development of the city. And we will work to take it forward," said Satam.

Satam also launched a scathing attack on the "Rs 3 lakh crore corruption in the BMC from 1997 to 2022".

"The BJP will make every effort to free the BMC from the clutches of corruption and ensure transparency and accountability in civic administration. The BJP workers will reach out to every Mumbaikar's doors, seeking blessings for a development-oriented, corruption-free administration aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision and led by Devendra Fadnavis," he added.

