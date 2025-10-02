Any misadventure in Sir Creek will invite resounding response: Defence Minister Singh warns Pak

Bhuj (Gujarat), Oct 2 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, declaring that any misadventure in the Sir Creek area will invite a “resounding response” that could alter both history and geography.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was at the Bhuj Air Base on the occasion of Vijayadashami, where he performed Shastra Puja.

Recalling India’s military prowess in the 1965 war, Defence Minister Singh said, “The Indian Army had demonstrated its capability to reach Lahore. Today, in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek.”

Referring to 'Operation Sindoor', Defence Minister Singh said Pakistan had unsuccessfully tried to breach India’s defence systems from Leh to Sir Creek. “In our retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system. 'Operation Sindoor' has sent a clear message to the world -- India can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever, wherever, and however it wishes,” he asserted.

The Defence Minister underlined that despite India’s capabilities, restraint was exercised.

“Our operation was directed against terrorism, not to escalate the situation into war. I am satisfied that the armed forces achieved all the objectives of 'Operation Sindoor'. But our fight against terrorism is far from over,” he said.

On the Sir Creek dispute, Defence Minister Singh said the matter has lingered on for 78 years since Independence.

“India has always sought resolution through dialogue, but Pakistan’s intentions remain dubious. Its recent military infrastructure build-up near Sir Creek exposes its designs. Let me make it clear -- any aggression in this area will be met with a crushing response.”

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, he said Gandhi ji symbolised the highest morale without weapons. “Our soldiers have both morale and weapons. No force can withstand them,” he said.

He also invoked Goddess Durga during the Shastra Puja, praying for strength and courage for the armed forces.

“The Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy are the three pillars of our strength. Their jointness is vital to meet every challenge. On this occasion, I congratulate our brave soldiers and officers on the success of 'Operation Sindoor',” Defence Minister Singh said, adding that weapons are not only symbols of power but also of respect for the soldiers who wield them.

He emphasised that honouring weapons is akin to honouring our soldiers. It’s not just the strength of our resolve that matters, but also the tools we possess to uphold that resolve. That is why, he said, shastra puja is given equal importance -- as a symbol of preparedness, respect, and national pride.

