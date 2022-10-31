Anyone conducting 'two-fingers test' on rape survivors will be held guilty of misconduct: SC warns
By ANI | Published: October 31, 2022 03:21 PM 2022-10-31T15:21:02+5:30 2022-10-31T20:55:07+5:30
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern about the 'two-fingers test' on the rape survivors and said that anyone conducting such tests on the victims shall be held guilty of misconduct.
The order came from a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, who restored the conviction of an accused.
The court in its judgment said that the evidence of a victim's sexual history is not material to the case. The bench further expressed concern about the two-fingers test stating that it is "regrettable" that it (two-finger test) is still continued today.
The top court further remarked that any such test is based on an incorrect assumption that a sexually active woman cannot be raped.
