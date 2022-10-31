Anyone conducting 'two-fingers test' on rape survivors will be held guilty of misconduct: SC warns

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern about the 'two-fingers test' on the rape survivors and said that anyone conducting such tests on the victims shall be held guilty of misconduct.

The order came from a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, who restored the conviction of an accused.

The court in its judgment said that the evidence of a victim's sexual history is not material to the case. The bench further expressed concern about the two-fingers test stating that it is "regrettable" that it (two-finger test) is still continued today.

The top court further remarked that any such test is based on an incorrect assumption that a sexually active woman cannot be raped.

( With inputs from ANI )

