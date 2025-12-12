AP Bus Accident: 15 Killed After Vehicle Overturns On Ghat Road Between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Alluri Sitarama Raju

At least 15 were killed and several were injured after a bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the early hours of Friday, December 12. The injured people were transported to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment.

The private passenger bus of the private travel agency in Chittoor district was carrying 30 people at the time of the accident. The bus was travelling to Maredemalli via Chintur on the ghat road near Rajugari Mettu.

Alluri Sitarama Raju District, Andhra Pradesh | A bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in the ASR district. Nine casualties have been reported. The injured have been shifted to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment: ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2025

According to eyewitnesses, the high-speed bus lost control and plunged into the deep gorge, resulting in casualties. The passengers were going to Annavaram after their darshan of the Bhadrachalam temple. All victims are said to be from the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Visuals From Accident Site

After receiving the information, local police, along with rescue and medical, rushed to the scene and shifted passengers to the nearby hospital for treatment.