AP EAPCET/EAMCET results likely to declare soon

Results of the Aandhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) are likely to be declared soon. The authorities haven't released the exact dates yet. Once the results get announced students can check it on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

APSCHE has published a notification in the website which says “100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23."



Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, and administered holds AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) every year. For admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture.

Answer keys of the test for Pharmacy, Agriculture, and Engineering have already been released. For more details check the website.

