AP ECET 2022 exam to held in July, know how to apply

The registration process has been started for the state Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP ECET-2022). Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET. The last day to submit online applications is July 15.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will conduct the AP ECET 2022 on July 22. This is for admission of students into 2nd-year Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2022-23.

Know how to apply for the exam

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET

After that pay the admission fee.

Register and pay the application fee.

Then fill out the application form.

Submit the required documents.

Download application.

The online application fee is Rs 600 for OC students, Rs 550 for BC students and Rs 500 for SC/ST students.